On Friday 8 March, the coroner performed an autopsy on the child’s body Jaghunar Singh, the 18-month-old boy hit by a school bus last Monday. The result gives further heartbreak and sadness to the family, affected by the sudden loss.

After this examination, the prosecutor will be able to give the clearance to the family in order to celebrate the funeral based on their religion. They will only be there investigations to give further answers.

The events took place on the morning of Monday 6 March. Precisely in front of the family home which is located in via Pisanella, in the municipality of Casette d’Etein the province of Fermo.

Mom had accompanied her older sister on the school bus, which was supposed to take her to school. However, just in those seconds, the 18-month-old managed to escape under the control of the woman.

To follow his sister, he got behind the school bus. But when the driver of the vehicle was doing the reverse maneuverit has invested. The motorist said he actually felt it with a jolt, like a speed bump.

He didn’t understand what had happened, but was only able to stop after hearing the desperate screams of the mother. Unfortunately when help arrived, they couldn’t do anything for the little one except ascertain his death.

The prosecutor who is handling the case has decided to start an inquiry for the crime of traffic crime. For now, they have decided to register the driver of the school bus in the register of suspects.

On Wednesday the doctor performed the autopsy and it is precisely from this examination that the sad truth emerged. Unfortunately, the child passed away crushing of vital organs.

Now the family will have a chance to tell him Goodbye. In the meantime, the police are continuing to investigate and reconstruct what happened. They also listened to the testimony of the mother and of all the people present on site.