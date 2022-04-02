Perugia, new details emerged on the autopsy of Maria Elia, who died at 17: this is what came out

Doctors performed an autopsy on the body of Maria Elia, on Thursday 31 March. Unfortunately she died at just 17 years old, after 36 hours of hospitalization and in these last hours new important details have emerged about the cause behind her her sudden death.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

This heartbreaking disappearance has broken hearts of thousands of people, but above all of his family members. In fact the latter have chosen to start one fundraiser to ask for the truth about what happened.

According to the information he released The messengerthis girl’s death occurred for one fulminant pneumonia. More precisely a mix between a virus and a bacteriumsuch as staph.

Obviously, before you can proceed with the relation complete, the coroner who performed the examination is awaiting the results of the histological examinations which will arrive shortly. Eventually he will have 60 days to complete the entire autopsy report.

Antonio CozzaMaria’s family lawyer, in an interview with The Corriere della Serahe has declared: “At the moment our experts are unbalanced, it will take a few days!”

The terrible death of Maria Elia, which occurred after 36 hours of hospitalization

The tragic death of this young woman took place last Sunday 27 March. A few days earlier she started blaming a little bit of fever and sore throat, but it didn’t seem to be anything serious. Up to that point she has never had any health problems.

In a week his conditions are get worse suddenly, unfortunately until hospitalization. On Friday she arrived in the emergency room and the doctors, given the criticality of the situation, decided to hospitalize her in intensive care.

They had no choice but intubate her, but in 36 hours the tragic ending arrived. Unfortunately Mary’s heart has ceased to beat and there was nothing more for the girl to do.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

The father along with his family, wanted report what happened and asks for the truth about what happened to her daughter to come out. In fact, she wanted to start a fundraiser, in which she asks everyone to contribute and not to buy the out.