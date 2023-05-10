Died at 17 from leukemia: the Cassation confirms the sentence of the parents opposed to chemotherapy

The Court of Cassation has confirmed the conviction for manslaughter of the parents of Eleonora Bottaro, the girl who died at the age of 17 from acute lymphoblastic leukemia, after her parents had refused to subject her to chemotherapy.

The Supreme Court upheld the two-year sentence already imposed in the first and second instances. According to doctors, the girl had an 80 percent chance of surviving the disease. Instead, her family chose to treat her following the discredited theories of the German Hamer, which involve cycles of cortisone, acupuncture and vitamin C.

The diagnosis of leukemia had arrived in February 2015, when the girl was hospitalized in the pediatric oncology department of the Padua hospital. In line with the orientation of the family, however, she had refused chemotherapy.

On February 26, 2016, the juvenile court then suspended parental authority, ordering the couple to have their daughter undergo chemotherapy in a facility of their choice. On the same day, Eleonora had left the hospital to then be hospitalized in Switzerland, where she had continued not to receive chemotherapy despite the doctors’ appeals. on 31 July she the girl had returned to an Italian hospital in Schiavonia, in the Padua area. She died on August 29 at the age of 17, with the only support of vitamins.

The judges, in the reasons for the sentence, argued that Eleonora’s refusal of treatment “was not a free choice that her parents deemed to respect, but an option consciously adopted by the parents themselves, despite the fact that the doctors had inform yourself of the impossibility for your daughter to recover without chemo”.