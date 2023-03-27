Died at 15 while simulating a boxing match with friends. The father: “It is useless to investigate further”

Edoardo Addezio died at the age of 15 after simulating a boxing match with friends. It happened yesterday, in Genoa. Today at The print, father Enrico acquitted his son’s companions: “I don’t know, it’s possible. I’m told the boxing gloves have been found. Maybe they were playing. I repeat, I think an accident has occurred, for which no one is to blame. I really don’t think anyone was drinking,” he said.

In the meantime, however, the prosecutor’s office of the Genoa Juvenile Court has opened a file for manslaughter against unknown persons. Edoardo was not heart disease. But as a child he had been operated on for a malformation. For this reason, he couldn’t practice sport at a competitive level: “But for a bureaucratic issue, as the doctors told me. But he always did whatever he wanted. He played tennis and soccer. He swam and went skiing. He made visits to him and was subjected to constant checks ”, specified the father.

In the apartment where the 15-year-old died, the carabinieri found that no drugs were used. There were only a few bottles of beer and boxing gloves.

According to the first reconstructions, the group of friends only simulated the blows: right, left, uppercut, but without any violence. Edoardo, however, while throwing the blows, feels a pain in his chest. He sits down. Then he collapses in front of his friends hitting his head on the ground. The autopsy assignment will be given on Wednesday.