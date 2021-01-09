At the age of 93, People’s Artist of the USSR, Professor of the Surikov Moscow State Academic Art Institute Valentin Sidorov died.

He died after suffering a coronavirus infection, reports TASS…

At the Moscow State Academic Art Institute. Surikov was told that Sidorov had already come out of intensive care and was even on the mend.

His colleagues called the death of the painter an irreparable grief.

Date and place of farewell and funeral will be announced later.

Earlier, at the age of 80, actor Vladimir Korenev, known to Russian viewers for his leading role in the film “Amphibian Man” (1961), died of coronavirus.