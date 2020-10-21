Former chairman of the Patriarchal Commission on Family, Childhood and Motherhood, Archpriest Dmitry (Smirnov) died at the age of 69. This was announced by the secretary of the Synodal Department for Church Charity and Social Service Vasily Rulinsky in his Telegram-channel.

Related materials

Rulinsky wrote that Bishop Panteleimon performed a panikhida for Dmitry in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. “Kingdom of heaven to dear father,” added the secretary. He did not specify the cause of Dmitry’s death.

On September 29 it was reported that Archpriest Dmitry was in intensive care. The priest, an ambulance worker Fedorit Senchukov, indicated that the cause was not the coronavirus. As the Telegram channel Mash wrote, Dmitry was diagnosed with a brain disease.

In early May, Dmitry, who declared the benefits of the coronavirus epidemic and called on Russians to beg in self-isolation, contracted it and was hospitalized. He recovered in less than two weeks.

At the end of August, Dmitry was relieved of his post as chairman of the Patriarchal Commission on Family, Protection, Motherhood and Childhood – the decision was linked to his state of health. The ROC Synod expressed gratitude to the archpriest for his work and promised to make him an honorary chairman.

Archpriest Dmitry is known for his ambiguous statements. Thus, he called nuclear weapons “a wonderful invention”, expressing confidence that Russia still exists thanks to these weapons. He also argued that Russian girls should not go to school, but learn about future motherhood. In February, a priest called common-law wives “free prostitutes” and a temporary delight for men. After criticism, he explained himself, saying that his words were distorted. As the archpriest explained, he meant that men abandon their friends or are not ready to marry them, and called them a “national disaster.”