Died American music producer Phil Spector, UK corporation reported on January 17 BBC…

The report says the producer passed away on the evening of January 16 “of natural causes” at the age of 81.

According to information Reuters, death was due to complications caused by the coronavirus.

The official reason will be announced after the forensic examination.

His death was confirmed by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation – Spector was serving a prison sentence for the 2009 murder of Hollywood actress Lana Clarkson.

Phil Spector has worked with singers Cher and Tina Turner, the duo The Righteous Brothers. He worked on the orchestral arrangements for the album “Let it Be” by the cult British band The Beatles.

In addition, the producer is known for the development of a technique for recording and arranging music, called the “wall of sound”.