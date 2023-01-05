To die in the factory at 18i, run over by a steel plate, while you are unwinding the school-work alternation. It happened to Giuliano De Seta on September 16, 2022

And now, adding insult to injury: parents will not receive any compensation from Inail because the law provides for it only for “heads of families”.

The newspapers of the Gedi Group made it known, having learned about it from the family. The lack of compensation it also derives from the fact that the boy from Ceggia, in the province of Venice, who was knocked over and killed by a steel plate, was in the company as an intern and not as a worker in the company where he was carrying out the compulsory period of school-work alternation.

The process against the four suspects for the death of the 18-year-old, who was studying in a high school in Portogruaro, is scheduled for March 10, 2023.

Political reactions

Nicola Fratoianni, national secretary of the Italian Left, speaks: “Just yesterday I was writing about the need for a commission of inquiry into alternating school and work. Today I read this news. I don’t think I’m the only one feeling anger and indignation.”

“According to Inail, Giuliano De Seta’s life was worthless. It was worthless because he was a student and didn’t earn any money, so his family won’t receive any compensation. It was worth nothing because it was the last cog in a machine that must have productivity as its centre.”

For the SI leader, “it would certainly not be compensation to return Giuliano to his loved ones, but this outrage against his memory is intolerable. It is not enough to stop at words, I will take action in all the appropriate forums to remedy this inhumane choice and to protect those who, at 18, only have to study and not risk their lives. Continue with the commission of inquiry e enough with the disguised exploitation“.

Also there Pd deputy Rachele Scarpa comments on the incident: “The lack of compensation decided by Inail against the family of Giuliano De Seta, the boy who died last September in an accident during school-work alternation, is totally unacceptable. In fact, it is not possible that the unfair to discriminate on the basis that the boy was not “breadwinner” and that he was an intern”.

“First of all, I want to express solidarity with the family e appeal to Inail to review its position. For my part, I will take every type of parliamentary initiative possible so that injustices of this kind never happen again”.

“It must be in the interests of all political groups to change rules such as these which appear completely inadequate and discriminatory“, concludes the MP.

Subscribe to the newsletter

