Died after giving birth, husband’s wrath: “The truth was totally different”

Yes is reopened a sensational case of news after the diffusion of the relation of a primary on the causes of death Of Viviana Delegothe 41-year-old who died at the Perrino hospital in Toastsfollowing a birth last year December 22nd. “I – comrade Giacomo vents hood to Corriere della Sera – I even had thanked the doctors they nurses for the efforts made in trying to save my wife, then I found out all another truth“. And it is contained in one relation sent to health management by the head of general surgery, Giuseppe It lacks. In the document it was written in black and white: “The primary and his vice were absent and the gynecologist he didn’t know how operate her“. Viviana’s partner now he wants to go all the way. “It is absolutely necessary to reconstruct the events through the medical records. I wish they would assure me they were respect all protocols. I want to know why only like this I can make up my mind“.

“First of all – continues Giacomo Cofano to the Corriere – I will make a complaint against unknown to the carabinieri why open an investigation and verify if there are responsibilities. I had found a kind of peace, this reading deeply moved me, it brought out my anger and the time has come for me make it clear on the whole. I have to put all the pieces in place otherwise risk of losing control. It is not excluded that it was treated superficiallybut that’s just my thoughts because we knew from the beginning that it was one risky pregnancy and should be treated as such.”

