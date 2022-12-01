Luca Piscopo, who died after eating sushi: the owner and the doctor investigated

A year after the death of Luca Piscopo, the 15-year-old who died after eating sushi, the prosecutor has identified two potential culprits: the restaurant owner and the doctor who treated him. Both are under investigation for manslaughter.

It was November 23, 2021 when Luca decided to go out for lunch with three classmates. With friends they had opted for sushi, choosing the cheaper “all you can eat” formula at 14.99 euros. All four felt ill soon after, but Luca didn’t make it. After nine days of hospitalization he died on December 2, 2021. On December 17 of the same year, the sushi restaurant where Luca had lunch was seized.

For the parents it was a shock: Luca was healthy, they were asking for justice and to understand what had happened. “Since the evening he has accused of physical ailments, symptoms that could be attributable to who knows how many other diseases. Stomach pains, diarrhea, high fever, vomiting,” said the mother. Now, a year later, the possibility of getting justice seems more concrete.