Who was Anna Bellisariothe 20 year old girl who lost his life in a club in the center of Milan? The young woman was allergic to milk and she had ordered while she was having dinner with her boyfriend, a tiramisu Vegan in complete tranquillity. But the product, unfortunately, contained traces of milk. First the illness, then the rush to the hospital, finally the death. The product has obviously been withdrawn from the market.

The 20-year-old girl, before ordering the dessert, wanted to make sure it was truly vegan. That there were no traces of milk in her dessert. She, in fact, was allergic to milk proteins since she was born and she knew it would be serious to ingest even a mouthful of milk.

The product had to be vegan, instead it contained milk. After eating two teaspoons of the dessert she ordered in a vegan restaurant in Milan, the student felt ill. The rush to the hospital was useless: after 10 days in a coma, her heart stopped.

My daughter had a very severe allergy to milk and a much less severe one to eggs.

These are the words of mother of 20 year old girlheard by the investigators. Her friends say that she was always careful when she ate out and went out little for lunch and dinner, precisely because of her allergy. Even the family no longer ate dairy products, to avoid contamination.

Anna Bellisario’s dreams broken for having eaten a dessert that wasn’t entirely vegan

Anna Bellisario studied Communication Design at the European Institute of Design and had many dreams in her drawer. Dreams that were shattered over a non-vegan dessert she ordered.

When she realized she was sick from her allergies, she ran to the bathroom to try and vomit. Then she passed out. 10 days later the 20-year-old girl died in the San Raffaele hospital.