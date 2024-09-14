Tragedy in Treviso: Dead after Breast Surgery

It will take several months to establish the causes of death. Helen Comina 50-year-old woman from Cittadella (Padua), who died on September 10 at the hospital in Castelfranco Veneto (Treviso) following a breast cosmetic surgery performed five days before at the private clinic Divicliniclocated in the same city.

The autopsy, performed at the hospital morgue by Claudio Terranovathe medical examiner of Padua, did not highlight a direct connection between the operation and the cardiocirculatory arrest that occurred during the post-operative period.

Therefore, further investigations on the tissues and fluids taken from the deceased’s body are necessary. They are under investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Treviso the owner of Diviclinic, Anthony DiVincenzoand the anesthetist Fabio Toffoletto.