Arben Salliu was a 57-year-old worker who was burned while carrying out welding work at the company: the owner is accused

Arben Salliu died at the age of 57 after an accident at work. His wife and daughter denounced the owner of his company, accusing him of hiding what happened and asking the man to lie to the doctors.

According to what was reconstructed by the investigators’ investigations, the events took place in the workplace, while Arben Salliu was performing welding. For reasons yet to be ascertained, it is was badly burned.

According to witnesses, the owner did not alert the emergency services and asked his worker to go to the hospital alone and report being injured at home.

In fact, according to the story of his wife, who had heard him on the phone after the events, the 57-year-old went to the hospital accompanied by a colleague.

Arben Salliu died of cardiac arrest

Arrived at the Piove di Sacco health facility, Arben Salliu was immediately hospitalized. His conditions, too serious, required a immediate transfer to the Great Burns Center in Paduawhere he unfortunately shut down forever following a cardiac arrest.

The wife and daughter are now asking for truth and justice. The Prosecutor has opened an investigation file and registered the owner of the company in the register of suspects. It would seem that no call from the boss to the 118 health workers has been identified.

The workers’ union, if necessary, will be formed civil party in the process.

The 57-year-old of Albanian origins had lived for years with his family in the municipality of Cantarana and worked for a metal company located in Campania Lupia.

He was a metal bending man, but he was unwinding that day different welding tasks. It will be necessary to understand what really happened inside the company and how the man caused himself the severe burns. The wife demands truth and justice and points the finger at the owner. She would ask her her husband about lieinstead of calling for help and taking the due responsibilities.