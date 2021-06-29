Tragedy in Cave de ‘Tirreni for a girl: 27 year old dies after surgery considered routine. Her name was Maria Grazia Di Domenico and she was supposed to marry her boyfriend next September 11th. The Prosecutor’s Office intervened on her case and spoke of manslaughter, while the Justice Committee for Maria Grazia asked for clarity on the causes of her death.

Maria Grazia Di Domenico was originally from Cava de ‘Tirreni, in the province of Salerno. However, the 27-year-old had been living in Rome for years. On May 17 he had to undergo an operation by cervical conization of the uterus in a clinic located right in the capital.

This is a surgery considered “trivial”, lasting less than half an hour which usually takes place in outpatient or day-surgery regime. After the operation, however, the young girl began to feel bad and strong abdominal pain. And a short time later she died.

After surgery, i abdominal pain they got stronger and stronger. He has since started a path which was a real ordeal to try to understand what he was suffering from and to try to solve the problem.

Unfortunately, however, Maria Grazia Di Domenico died at Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, where she had been hospitalized when her health conditions became more serious. Now it will be necessary to understand why the girl who was supposed to get married in September is no longer there.

27 years old dies after surgery: the prosecutor investigates

The Rome Prosecutor’s Office has opened a case for manslaughter. The results of the appraisals must help establish the causes of death. While his family members in shock have protruded complaint.

They also created the Justice Committee for Maria Grazia:

Maria Grazia was supposed to return home during the day, but immediately after the operation she immediately suffered from severe abdominal pain, so she was detained at the facility. The doctors reassured family members about the physical condition of the young woman, hypothesizing, as possible causes of the pain, a possible allergy to the antibiotic or a banal intestinal flu. They then prescribed some lactic ferments.

But shortly thereafter she died of suspected uterine injury.