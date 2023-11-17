Died after a pizza, family cell phones seized. Excluding intoxication, it would be poisoning

AVELLINO. The mobile phones of all the family members were seized Gerardina Corsano, the 46-year-old from Ariano Irpino, in the province of Avellino, died in hospital on October 31st, for which there was talk of suspected food poisoning which the first autopsy results and tests in the laboratories of the Higher Institute of Health, today, have officially and definitively excluded. The young woman would have died of poisoning. The seizure of the devices, including that of the victim’s husband, Angelo Meninno, 52 years old, was ordered by the Prosecutor of the Benevento Prosecutor’s Office, Maria Amalia Capitanio, who coordinates the investigations, and carried out by the agents of the Ariano Irpino police station.

The magistrate’s provision does not lend itself to particular investigative interpretations, as qualified sources know, but in fact it theoretically opens up new possible scenarios and developments. The criminal lawyer Gerardo Giorgione, who represents the brothers and mother of Gerardina Corsano, explains the magistrate’s provision as follows: «Excluding botulinum intoxication, the Prosecutor’s Office is evaluating further investigation profiles».