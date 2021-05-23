Soviet and Russian theater and film actress Nina Shatskaya died at the age of 82. This is reported by “Echo of Moscow” with reference to the artist Efim Shifrin.

The cause of the death of the artist has not been specified. The place and time of the funeral are unknown.

Honored Artist of Russia Nina Shatskaya graduated from the State Institute of Theater Arts in 1963, and from 1964 to 1993 she served at the Taganka Theater, after which she also played in the Taganka Actors Commonwealth and at the School of Modern Play theater. Shatskaya was married twice, her second husband was People’s Artist of Russia, Soviet and Russian theater and film actor, film director Leonid Filatov.

Earlier it was reported that the Soviet radio host, theater and film actress Galina Novozhilova had died. The reason for the incident was not specified. Novozhilova was 98 years old.