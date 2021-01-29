American actress Cicely Tyson, who played in the movie “The Servant” and the series “How to Avoid Punishment for Murder” and “House of Cards”, has died at the age of 96. Reported by The Variety.

Tyson was born in 1924. In 1972 she won the Academy Award for Best Actress in Sounder. Two years later, the actress won an Emmy for Best Actress in a Miniseries for her leading role in the television movie The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman. In 1997, Tyson was honored with a personalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2011, she was honored with the United States Actors Guild Award as part of the cast of The Servant.