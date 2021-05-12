Honored Artist of the Ukrainian SSR, theater and film actress Lyudmila Mamykina died on May 12 at the age of 75. This is stated on May 12 on the Facebook page of the Vinnytsia Music and Drama Theater.

“There is grief in our theatrical family. Sadness and pain have wrapped our hearts, ”the message says.

As they added at the theater, Mamykina was a wonderful actress, a devoted mother and grandmother, and also a reliable friend.

Mamykina was born on January 14, 1947 in western Ukraine into a working class family. In 1965 she graduated from the theater studio at the Herzen Drama Theater in Tyumen, in 1972 – from the Kharkov Institute of Arts named after Kotlyarevsky.

She also starred in the series “The Return of Mukhtar”, where in the fourth and fifth seasons she played the role of Lydia Ivanovna and Rosa Moiseevna.