Died actress from the movie “Terminator 2: Doomsday” Leslie Hamilton (Leslie Hamilton), twin sister who played Sarah Connor in both parts of “Terminator” Linda Hamilton. This is reported by the Movieweb edition.

Leslie Hamilton died in the United States at the age of 64. The woman died on August 22, but her relatives reported this only now. The cause of death was not specified.

Leslie Hamilton worked as a nurse and played in films only once. Director James Cameron decided to invite Linda Hamilton’s sister to star in the second part of the film. She appeared in the form of the Terminator T-1000, who turns into Sarah Connor. Also, the sister of the actress starred in another scene where the heroine watches herself playing on the set with little John. Both sisters were involved in the filming of this scene.

The Terminator franchise tells the story of the war between the Skynet network of artificially intelligent supercomputers and the remnants of humanity enslaved by it. Cameron shot the first part in 1984. The fifth film in the series, Alan Taylor’s Terminator Genisys, was released in the summer of 2015. The picture was received ambiguously by the press and the audience.