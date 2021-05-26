The Scottish theater and film actress Louis De Banzi has died. This is reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The artist died on April 3 in California, but it became known about this only now. The reason for the incident was not specified. The Tootsie and The Addams Family Values ​​star was 90 years old.

De Banzi was born on May 4, 1930 in Glasgow. She is best known for her role as US First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt in Annie. Among other famous works with her participation – “Little Sister Act”, “Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Last Thrust”, “Sudden Impact”, “Fear of Spiders”, “Murder She Wrote”, “Amazing Stories”, “Taxi” , “Dunston” and “Big renovation”.

The actress also starred in Broadway productions. For the play “Morning at Seven” she was awarded the “Tony” Prize.

