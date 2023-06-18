Actor from the TV series “Kitchen” and the Next Dmitry Sapronov died at the age of 51

The actor from the series “Kitchen” and “Next” Dmitry Sapronov died at the age of 51, about this informs “Russian newspaper”.

The Russian theater and film actor died suddenly in his sleep on June 15, less than a month before his birthday, according to the material.

Farewell and funeral with Dmitry Sapronov will take place on June 18 in Moscow, on Budaiskaya street, house 2, building 13.

The actor graduated from the Rostov branch of the St. Petersburg University of Culture and Art, he played dozens of roles in popular Russian films and TV series.

