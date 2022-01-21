Latvian actor Arnis Litsitis, who also played in the Russian TV series Ranetki, has died at the age of 76. This was announced by sports photographer Zigismunds Zalmanis in his Facebook.

“An outstanding actor, a sweet and pleasant person, and, finally, my friend Arnis Licitis left us. It’s hard to say anything. He is now on another stage, he will meet with other movie actors, ”wrote Zalmanis.

In the series “Ranetki” Arnis Litsitis played the geography teacher Viktor Lvovich Shinsky. In addition, he is known for his roles in such series as “Saboteur 2: The End of the War”, “Red Chapel”, “The Forgotten”, “The Inquisitor”, the films “Plead Guilty”, “Favorite”, “For You Really”, as well as others. pictures.