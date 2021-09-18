Actor Shukhrat Irgashev died on September 17 at the age of 77 after a serious illness. Film director Ulugbek Yuldashev announced this on Friday on Facebook.

“Dear friends, colleagues and movie fans, People’s Artist of Uzbekistan – Shukhrat Ibragimovich Irgashev is no longer with us, on behalf of my friends and colleagues I express my sincere condolences to my family and friends,” the director wrote.

According to Yuldashev, the date and place of farewell to the artist will be announced additionally.

In recent years, the actor has suffered a stroke and is being treated for complications.

Irgashev graduated from the Tashkent Theater and Art Institute in 1968. He worked at the Russian Academic Drama Theater. M. Gorky, at the Uzbekfilm studio. In 1989 he was awarded the title of People’s Artist of the Uzbek SSR.

Since the early 2000s, the actor has worked with Russian filmmakers. He starred in the series “Officers-2”, “Sklifosovsky”, “Sword”, “Witch Doctor”, the film “Vysotsky. Thank you for being alive ”and others.