Died Soviet and Russian film actor Nikolai Smorchkov, known for the film “The Cranes Are Flying”. This is reported on website Union of Cinematographers of Russia.

“Nikolai Gavrilovich was a talented artist, a very modest, decent person, loved by friends and colleagues,” the obituary says.

It is noted that shortly before his death, the actor fell ill with a coronavirus infection. He died on Saturday, March 6, at the age of 91.

Nikolai Smorchkov was born on August 9, 1930 in the village of Ivankovo. After graduating from VGIK in 1953, he served in the theater-studio of a film actor. Later he came to the Mosfilm studio, where he worked for almost 40 years. Smorchkov became famous for his cameo roles in such films as “The Cranes Are Flying”, “War and Peace”, “Kremlin Cadets”, “Five Days – Five Nights” and others. The artist has starred in more than 180 films.