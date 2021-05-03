The Ukrainian director and actor who played in the film “Spring on Zarechnaya Street”, Zhan Melnikov, is gone. His son Andrei Melnikov wrote about this in his Facebook…

The artist died at the age of 84 on Sunday, May 2. His son added that the actor died “on the bright holiday of Easter.” The cause of death is not named.

“You have always worried not only for us, your children, but also for those who were close to your heart, and tried to do everything for us! (…) We do not say goodbye and love you! ” – stated the author of the post.