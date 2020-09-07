Died Russian actor Sergei Koltakov. Comic Semyon Slepakov introduced this in his Instagram-account.

“A superb artist and an incredible particular person, Sergey Mikhailovich Koltakov, has died. Skinny, good, gifted, fearless, with a fantastic humorousness. Goodbye, Sergei Mikhailovich! You can be significantly missed, ”he wrote.

Slepakov didn’t specify the reason for the artist’s loss of life. He was 64 years previous.

Sergey Koltakov was born on December 10, 1955 in Barnaul. In 1979 he graduated from the performing division of the State Institute of Theater Arts named after Lunacharsky, and in 1981 he made his movie debut – he starred within the movie by Gleb Panfilov “Valentina”. Later Koltakov grew to become well-known because of such movies and TV sequence as “Hipsters”, “Lethal Energy”, “The Legend of Kolovrat”, “Pyrammmida”, “Ekaterina”, “Novaya Zemlya”, “Mama Don’t Cry” and “The Union of Salvation”.