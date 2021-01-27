Honored Artist of the RSFSR Yuri Lakhin, who played in the series “Liquidation”, died in Moscow. About this in Facebook said the playwright Nikolai Kolyada.

The cause of death was not specified. Lakhin was 68 years old.

As the portal E1.ru clarifies, before his death, the artist contracted a coronavirus infection. He contracted COVID-19 at the end of December, but was later hospitalized due to complications. The artist spent a month in the hospital, the doctors could not save him.

In addition to “Liquidation”, Yuri Lakhin starred in such TV series as “Molodezhka”, “Thunders” and “Eternal Call”. The artist also played a cameo role in the film “Vysotsky. Thank you for being alive”.