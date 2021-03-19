Died actor Alexander Kazimirov. About it reported his colleague Yuri Yushchenko is on Facebook.

The artist died on March 13 in Odessa. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Kazimirov was 76 years old. During his career, he has played 37 film roles, appearing in the films Captain Nemo, The Adventures of Electronics and the TV series Elimination. He also served at the Odessa Russian Drama Theater.

On January 27, it became known about the death of the Honored Artist of the RSFSR Yuri Lakhin, who also played in “Liquidation”. He died in Moscow from complications caused by COVID-19. Lakhin was 68 years old