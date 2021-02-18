People’s Artist of the RSFSR, the star of the film “Irony of Fate” Andrei Myagkov died at the age of 82. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the Chekhov Moscow Art Theater on Thursday, 18 February.

The cause and circumstances of death have not yet been disclosed. The date and place of the actor’s funeral are also unknown.

Myagkov was born in Leningrad on July 8, 1938. In the 1960s he graduated from the Moscow Art Theater School and began serving at the Sovremennik Theater. Myagkov made his film debut in 1965, playing the main role in the comedy film by Elem Klimov “The Adventures of a Dentist” with Alisa Freundlich.

The actor is best known for his leading roles in the films “Office Romance” and “The Irony of Fate, or Enjoy Your Bath!” By director Eldar Ryazanov He also starred in his films “Cruel Romance” and “Garage”. In addition, Myagkov played in such films as “The weather is good on Deribasovskaya, or it’s raining again on Brighton Beach”, “Days of the Turbins”, “Hope” and “Silver Trumpets”. The actor received the title of People’s Artist of the RSFSR in 1986. In May 2019, he was awarded the Order of Merit to the Fatherland, III degree.