At the 58th year of his life, actor, screenwriter and stuntman Viktor Pavlyuchenkov died.

About the artist’s sudden death reported on the website of the Union of Cinematographers of Russia. The cause of his death was not specified.

Pavlyuchenkov is a graduate of GITIS. He was a member of the Russian Stuntmen Association. He also worked as a screenwriter for television broadcasts on federal channels.

He played more than 20 roles in the movie. Among the films with his participation, one can note such films as “Father”, “Ataman”, “Until the third roosters”, “Joy to all who grieve.”

At the end of January, the legendary Soviet and Russian actor Vasily Lanovoy passed away. The cause of death of the 87-year-old artist was complications caused by the coronavirus.

Today Lanovoy was buried at the Novodevichy cemetery in Moscow.