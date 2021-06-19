Actor and production designer Felix Rostotsky has died. It was announced on June 16 on the Rostotsky Foundation’s Facebook page.

He passed away on June 14. The cause of his death has not been reported.

“Felix Rostotsky is the nephew of director Stanislav Rostotsky and cousin of Andrei Rostotsky, production designer for films such as Attention! To all posts … “,” Where is your son? “,” The bartender from the Golden Anchor, “the message says.

Also, Felix Rostovsky was the production designer for the serial film “My Border”, which Andrei Rostotsky did not manage to complete.

“Felix Rostotsky was with Andrei Rostotsky at the waterfall, where he fell off a 30-meter cliff on May 5, 2002”, – reported on the page of the Fon Rostovsky.

The actor and production designer was born on November 4, 1948.

In total, as an artist, he took part in more than 25 paintings, and also played in four feature films.