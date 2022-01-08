Died Soviet weightlifter and Olympic champion of the 1980 Games Viktor Mazin. This is reported on website Weightlifting Federation of Russia.

Mazin died at the age of 68. Details of the death were not reported. The Federation expresses its condolences to the family and friends of the former athlete.

Mazin won a gold medal at the 1980 Olympics in Moscow. A member of the USSR national team set an Olympic record in snatch (130 kilograms) and a new Olympic record for weightlifters in his weight category – 290 kilograms. He won in the weight category up to 60 kilograms.

At the national level, Mazin has also received awards. In 1978 he won the USSR Cup. He also took second place at the Summer Spartakiad. Mazin is the champion of the USSR. Victory in the national championship allowed him to break into the USSR Olympic team before the Games.