Diego Cocca lived a summer of terror, the Argentine coach, largely due to pressure from the FMF, accepted the Mexican National Team as a replacement for Gerardo Martino, leaving the UANL Tigres project voted, a club with which he had just signed. In the end, the two-time champion with Atlas was only used as a shield by the people of the Mexican Football Federation and his management at the head of El Tri did not last more than three months after a dismissal that no one saw coming.
The Argentine was touched by the treatment received by the people of the national teams, which is why he made the decision to stay away from the playing fields for a while, ruling out options within Liga MX and other leagues. However, Diego Martín believes that the time to heal has come to an end and is preparing his return to the Mexican soccer fields, with a couple of projects ahead that already see him as the savior.
Two teams that played a Liga MX final against each other for three years and that are now in misery are getting ready to knock on the door of Cocca, Cruz Azul, last in the standings and that will ultimately seek the signature of a weighty coach, As well as Santos, another project in total collapse and that was no longer competitive, they value the signing of Diego as a strategist capable of rebuilding and lifting both institutions out of misery. The Torreón team has a certain advantage due to the good relationship between the Argentine and the board.
