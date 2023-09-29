SECOND CHANCE🇲🇽

Diego Cocca is already waiting for an opportunity in the Liga Mx. 🏆

Santos or Cruz Azul could become his first options, as they are clubs that can pay him the salary he expects to receive and give him an important squad to fight for a title.🔍 pic.twitter.com/cNetfdJwir

— Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) September 28, 2023