Readers of the German newspaper Die Welt criticized adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak, who suggested that Germany extend the life of the nuclear power plant. They left their comments on August 7 at site editions.

Some users asked how long ago Podolyak became a minister of the German government, others expressed bewilderment why he interferes in German politics.

“I have a feeling that the pro-American Zelensky is trying to destroy the German economy,” said Hartmut S.

The user under the nickname Kareen T noted that if the German demands something from the government, he will be rejected, but the requirements of Ukraine will be fulfilled.

“Why is this guy interfering in German politics, does he have his own problems or is he bored?” asked Mario G.

Podolyak spoke about the need to extend the operation of German nuclear power plants in an interview Tagesspiegel. According to him, the Ukrainian government has asked Berlin to allow the last nuclear power plants in Germany to continue operating in order to rid the country of gas dependence on Russia.

In December 2021, three out of six operating nuclear power plants in Germany ceased operation. Three reactors began operation in the mid-1980s. They provided electricity to millions of German families for almost four decades.

Berlin’s plans to phase out nuclear power may change due to problems with Russian gas supplies.

On August 6, the German media warned that record inflation and rising fuel prices could lead Germany to a wave of protests this fall and winter. Protest activity is already visible in Berlin, as well as in Bavaria and Saxony.

A day earlier, it became known that the German company RheinEnergie, which supplies both natural gas and green energy, wants to increase gas prices by more than 100%. So far, gas has been supplied at a price of 7.87 eurocents per kilowatt-hour. However, in the event of a rise in prices, prices will rise to 18.3 euro cents.

The decision to phase out nuclear energy and switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources was first taken in Germany in 2002. Former Chancellor Angela Merkel reversed her decision to extend the life of Germany’s nuclear power plants after the Fukushima accident in Japan in 2011 and set 2022 as the deadline for their shutdown.