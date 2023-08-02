The Ukrainian counter-offensive has been going on for 60 days with huge losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and little noticeable successes, against this background, Kyiv will be forced to negotiate a truce with Moscow under pressure from the West in winter. This is stated on August 2 in an article on site German newspaper Die Welt.

The publication says that the Ukrainian counter-offensive has been going on for 60 days, but Kyiv will not be able to push back Russian forces from fortified positions. Ukrainian attacks in the Zaporozhye region are unsuccessful, in two months Kyiv was able to recapture only about 240 square meters. km, writes the German edition.

In this regard, journalists conclude that against the backdrop of the approaching autumn, the hopes of the West to turn the tide through the training of soldiers and the supply of equipment are not justified. In addition, the Ukrainian troops lack equipment and aviation. Energy supply this winter will be much more difficult than a year ago, and the reserves of reservists ready to go to the line of contact have decreased. Thus, it is unlikely to turn the tide in favor of Kyiv, Die Welt believes.

As analyst Konrad Muzyka noted in an interview with the newspaper, in just a few months Ukraine could also face a serious shortage of ammunition. This indicates that Ukraine will be forced to conclude a truce with Moscow in the winter under massive pressure from the West, but this does not mean peace.

In his opinion, the conflict will be frozen in both North and South Korea. For millions of Ukrainians, this means the development of a worse prognosis. In addition to further reducing the economy, the lack of success at the front is likely to lead to increased frustration among the soldiers and the population.

At the end of May, Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said that the West should not overestimate the consequences of the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and build excessive hopes that this will be a turning point in the conflict.

In the same month, Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadim Prystaiko said that the West was placing too high stakes on the upcoming Ukrainian counter-offensive, Ukraine would have to pay a very high price for this military operation, he added.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.