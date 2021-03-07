Before I put a pin in my eye to see tonight the media event of the year, the interview that the Queen of the United States, Oprah Winfrey, is going to do with the Duchess and Duke of Sussex, popularly known as Meghan Markle and the Prince harry It will last two hours and, as has been advanced, will confirm that the beautiful and rich couple have launched into the fashionable political current in the Western world, the anti-establishment movement.

Although I will not watch the interview, I know that as a regular reader of the press I will have no choice but to find out tomorrow that he he is still at war with his grandmother, the Queen of England; that the two refuse to kneel before the throne, to submit to the monarchical system from which they have fled in search, as they declared at the time, of privacy.

The anti-establishment movement is admirably democratic. As democratic as the coronavirus. Princesses and commoners, rich and poor, right and left, anti-fascists and anti-communists are allowed: anyone who feels frustrated or resentful or outraged by anything. Whether you’re loyal to billionaire Donald Trump or a poor rapper, the point is to express anger and, when the opportunity arises, smash things: ATMs or storefronts or the United States Capitol.

To be anti-system is to sign up for a therapy open to all, a free relief. Specific results are not usually achieved, changes are not generated that influence people’s day-to-day lives, but it does serve to eliminate bile.

As a journalist I understand the appeal. Mine has been defined as “power without responsibility.” The phrase works just as well for the anti-establishment. You criticize, make noise, destroy, break into the world in your own way but you are not (please, no) required the difficult task of fixing things or solving problems.

The issue is complicated when the anti-establishment are so successful that one day they find themselves in power. Suddenly the anti-establishment must run the system and, by definition, they have no idea what to do. An insoluble dilemma is generated for them. Take the case of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (a former journalist, for God’s sake) and the mess he’s gotten his country into with his playful anti-Europeanism, expressed in Brexit. Take the case of Trump, an anti-state head of state who spent four years in the White House wreaking havoc. Look at the Chavistas in Venezuela.

If we can be sure of one thing in the posideological era in which we live, it is that the anti-system phenomenon will continue to boil. No matter how diverse the individuals who identify with him are, I think some rules of the game should be defined. The non-negotiable principle should be consistency. The minimum rule, applicable to all antisystems regardless of their starting point, would be the following: do not take advantage of any of the benefits or freedoms offered by the systems to which one opposes.

I’ll give some examples of what I mean, starting with an easy one. If Meghan and Harry are against the English monarchy, they must renounce their titles of duke and duchess now. If you are a Trumpist, that is, anti-government and anti-communist, convinced that Joseph Biden is an illegitimate president, you should not accept your share of the huge amounts of state money that Biden is offering to those who have suffered the economic damage of the pandemic. One would hope that that famous man dressed in horns and buffalo skins who stormed the Capitol on January 6 would have the dignity to tell his mother, with whom he lived before entering prison, that in case Biden wants him give away $ 1,400 refuses to accept them.

If you are anti-capitalist you should not use the banks. Savings under the bed; credit cards, verboten. Nor should one participate in a government that supports capitalism, should not receive a salary from that system, or buy a house with a bank mortgage, or agree to travel with a driver in official vehicles manufactured by neoliberal companies.

If one is anti-fascist, that is, if one is really convinced that the system that governs his land is fascist, he should not go out to demonstrate out of personal precaution since, if what is in power is a Mussolini or a Hitler, better stay quiet at home. If it turns out that you dare to go out and protest and, as so often happens, the police stop the traffic so that you can walk through the middle of an avenue without being run over, you have an additional problem. Your founding argument is broken. The government is not fascist. Not only does it allow your freedom of expression but it protects it.

I like to think that if I were a real anti-system, not only from the mouth out as a vile journalist that I am, I would have the moral purity to reject everything that the system offers me. After doing an examination of conscience, I propose a list of three commandments for an anti-system as God intended: Never ask the police for help. Not if an armed robber wants to rob you, not if a terrorist wants to stab you, or if a group of hooligans is about to beat you up.

Do not accept state money in any way, be this fascist or communist. If you’re out of work, don’t succumb to the temptation to ask for unemployment pay, even if you’re starving.

Never go to public health. If you break an arm or suspect that you have cancer or covid, do not go to the hospital for free care. If you have savings, pay. If not, hold on.

It is done. Three commandments, nothing more. And if you have doubts, if an unexpected temptation appears and you are not sure how to respond, think of the brave example of Meghan and Harry in the face of the tyranny of the Crown, always remember the eternal slogan of every good compromised anti-system: before you die standing up. than living on your knees.