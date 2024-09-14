It happened in Argentina, in Llavallol, in the Buenos Aires suburbs. It could have happened somewhere else, in another country. An 18-year-old man, named Meza, armed with a plastic pistol, tried to steal the truck from another 64-year-old man who shot him twice with a 9-millimeter pistol and wounded him in the shoulder. Someone called an ambulance. A neighbor approached to film Meza, lying face up in the rain. He said to him: “How nice. The ambulance will take two days.” Meza did not answer. The neighbor asked him how many shots he had. Meza said: “Only one.” The neighbor: “Only one? On top of that, you’re going to live, scum. It’s a shame they didn’t leave you lying there. I hope you suffer a lot, like you made a lot of people suffer that you surely killed.” Meza said: “No.” The neighbor: “Don’t look at me, you son of a bitch.” Meza: “You’re talking to me, that’s why I’m looking at you.” The neighbor: “The people you must have hurt, son of a bitch. The people you must have killed. You deserve to bleed to death, son of a bitch. That’s what you deserve. Don’t look at me, you fucking bitch.” A patrol car arrived. Meza asked one of the police officers for help, pointing to his shoulder where he had been shot. The neighbor said: “The police can’t touch you until the ambulance comes. So stay there and die peacefully. I hope the ambulance takes a long time.” The news was published in a national newspaper. It received comments from readers: “Let him die, no matter how”; “In the United States they would have cooked him.” [sic] Shot dead robber does not reoffend; “Too bad he is not a horse, I would have finished him off so he would not suffer.” On May 23, 2005, Kurt Vonnegut wrote in a letter to his friend, journalist David Hoppe: “If you ever wonder what the hell you think you are doing with your life, let me remind you that you are telling other people (…) what they desperately need to hear: that others feel the same way they do.” Is anyone there?