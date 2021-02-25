Janine Wissler can well remember when she came into contact with the political sect that shaped her life. That was in 1998, she says, the occasion was Helmut Kohl. The then Federal Chancellor campaigned on the Frankfurt Römer. And Wissler, who grew up nearby and was 17, was there. Left groups demonstrated against Kohl at the rally. Among them was the Trotskyist network “Linksruck”.

Wissler started talking, later went to an event. Reading groups and discussion evenings followed, and she was soon active in the organization. Today it is called Marx21 and is monitored by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. None of this would be a problem if it was a question of a youthful aberration by Wissler. But the 39-year-old parliamentary group leader of the Left in the Hessian state parliament was a member of Marx21 until a few months ago. At the weekend she is to be elected – alongside the Thuringian parliamentary group and state chairwoman Susanne Hennig-Wellsow – as the new federal chairman of the Left Party. Then it will largely determine the course of the party.

Left parental home

Wissler comes from a left parental home. Her mother was a member of the German Communist Party (DKP) controlled by Moscow and East Berlin for some time in the early 1970s. One of the mother’s tasks was to organize a youth camp in the GDR, in which she took part. The interior view of the “workers and farmers state” led to the mother leaving the DKP.

The socialism brand GDR was discredited in the family, communism was not. Wissler describes her youth as follows: “Even as a teenager, I had the urgent need to fight for this society to become a just, peaceful and ecological one.” She wanted to “bring theory and practice together”.

She tried that with “Leftruck”. Its roots are British, it belonged to the “International Socialist Tendency”, a Trotskyist organization headed by Tony Cliff, who died in 2000. The sections in the countries are instructed in an authoritarian manner; orders are still coming from London today, according to the left via Marx21. According to the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, its aim is to “establish a communist social order”.

Authoritarian principles

The people of Marx21, writes a former head of department at the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, are “extremely unpopular” with other left-wing extremists. He describes the reasons for this as follows: “They take over foreign initiatives by massively appearing, bring protest alliances under their control, dominate visual demonstrations with uniform poster slogans and spread woodcut-like agitation on the level of tabloids.” Authoritarian principles also prevailed internally: deviations from the one in London given line would not be tolerated. This form of infiltration of parties and political groups is called “entryism”. The aim is to bring the infiltrated organization under control or to anchor one’s own positions there.



The fight for the Left Party is worthwhile, according to a programmatic text by Marx21: At the Left Party’s European Congress in 2014 in Hamburg, a Karl Marx figure will be carried out of the hall.

The group’s approach can be traced in Wissler’s political biography. Since 1993 there was an order to join the Jusos. Wissler hardly witnessed this phase, because from the turn of the millennium “Leftruck” concentrated on the Attac movement, which was critical of globalization. “Linksruck” became a member organization of the anti-globalization network, and from 2001 to 2004, Wissler was the spokesperson for Attac Frankfurt.

With the aggravated crisis of the SPD as a result of Agenda 2010, “Leftruck” switched to the electoral alternative of work and social justice (WASG). Wissler was a founding member of the WASG in January 2005. With the merger of “Linkspartei.PDS” and WASG to form the Left Party, “Linksruck” was renamed Marx21 in 2007. As early as January 2008, Wissler entered the Wiesbaden state parliament with the left as the youngest member of the parliament at the time.

Advancing the class struggle

Marx21 rejects the parliamentary system. Today the network is part of the “movement left” in the party. Movements from below are intended to unhinge the system. The fight for the Left Party is worthwhile, says a programmatic text by Marx21. “The orientation of the party can be influenced, especially on a small scale, sometimes also on a large scale.” The aim is to turn the left into a party “that advances the class struggle”. But for this to happen, “the revolutionary socialists on the left would have to become stronger politically and numerically”.