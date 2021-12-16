Mutasem Abdullah (Dubai)

The tie topped the scene of the start of the first leg of the League Cup quarter-finals, today, “Thursday”, after the negative tie settled the victory against its guest Al Wahda at Al Maktoum Stadium, and the positive tie 3-3, the Kalba Union match against Al Jazira at Al Awal Stadium.

Chances of qualification remain wide open for the competing teams in the second leg next month, where the “Pride of Abu Dhabi” will meet the “Tigers” at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium on January 3, while the “Brigade” will play in the hospitality of “Al Annabi” at Al Nahyan Stadium on the 4th. January.

At Ittihad Kalba Stadium, Habib Al-Fardan scored a hat-trick in the 18th minute, Othman Kamara in the 43rd minute, and Benil Malaba from a penalty kick in the 72nd minute, while the “dual” Joao Victor and Diaby scored the goals of “Abu Dhabi Pride” with two goals for Victor in the two minutes. 26 and 48, and a goal for Diaby in the 38th minute.

On the other hand, the confrontation of Al-Nasr and its guest Al-Wahda witnessed the first tie in the history of the two teams’ confrontations in the League Cup, and the match that missed the goals during the two halves witnessed the expulsion of “Brigadier” defender Abdulaziz Al-Kaabi, after receiving a second warning in the 83rd minute.