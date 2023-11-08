Die Hard – A Good Day to Die: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Wednesday 8 November 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Die Hard – A good day to die, a 2013 film directed by John Moore, will be broadcast. It is the fifth chapter of the saga starring Bruce Willis as the policeman John McClane; the film series began with The Glass Trap (1988). But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

John McClane leaves for Russia with the aim of getting his son Jack out of prison, who has been arrested on murder charges. During his stay in Moscow, John discovers that behind his son’s arrest there is actually a criminal plan: the boy is a CIA agent, who has been on Russian soil for three years with the task of foiling a possible terrorist attack thanks to the help of a former arms and uranium trafficker, convinced to collaborate with the US secret services. Unfortunately for the two, the local authorities are very little available for dialogue. Father and son have not spoken to each other for some time, but despite the initial disagreements, they decide to try to fix things, to prevent an unscrupulous oligarch who is disliked by US diplomacy from coming to power in Russia.

Junior McClane, after managing to escape with Yuri Komarov, with the help and/or hindrance of his father manages to take him to the CIA headquarters where they are surprised by the attack of mercenaries hired by the oligarch enemy of Komarov. With difficulty they survive the attack and decide to continue the mission by helping Yuri recover the evidence to blame the Russian oligarch responsible for Yuri’s detention. They find themselves in a reception room of a hotel under renovation, while Yuri recovers the evidence they also meet his daughter: Irina. She made a pact with her father’s enemy in order to survive and therefore the three fall into a trap. The leader of the mercenaries, Alik, underestimates the McClaines who manage to eliminate the mercenaries, but both the leader and his daughter Alik manage to escape in a helicopter.

Father and son find themselves deciding whether to return to America or continue the mission to save Yuri and recover the evidence. Having chosen this last possibility, they recover a car and move towards the city of Pripyat, where the Chernobyl accident occurred. The mercenaries, with the help of their daughter and Yuri, manage to open a secret door in the vault of the bank of the city of Pripyat, where there is a deposit of enriched uranium. Here the twist occurs in which the double game of the daughter who follows her father’s secret project is revealed and both the oligarch and the leader of the mercenaries are killed. The arrival of the McClanes disturbs the Komarovs’ activity in obtaining the uranium and both lose their lives in the fight. The film ends with the McClanes’ arrival in America, who are embraced by their daughter.

Die Hard – A Good Day to Die: cast

We’ve seen the plot of Die Hard – A Good Day to Die, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Bruce Willis: John McClane

Jai Courtney: John “Jack” McClane Jr.

Sebastian Koch: Yuri Komarov

Mary Elizabeth WinsteadLucy McClane

Julia Snigir’: Irina Komarov

Radivoje Bukvić: Alik

Cole HauserMike Collins

Amaury Nolasco: Detective Murphy

Sergei Kolesnikov: Viktor Chagarin

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Die Hard – A Good Day to Die live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.