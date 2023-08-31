FromJohannes Welte close

The storms of the past few days have washed away the only road that leads from the Tyrolean Ötztal to the rest of Austria. On the Internet, Austrians joke about German vacationers.

Sölden – It’s a scene that could come from a local comedy: four men are lost in an abyss that yawns in front of them, their suitcases are next to them, they look helplessly around. A scene from Austria.

Storms in Austria washed away the road in Tyrol

It is the excerpt of a film, which is being passed around on social networks in Ötztal: There are people standing on the washed-out road that was swept away by the Ötztaler Ache when it swelled into a raging river on Monday after cloudbursts. The road between Ötz and Längenfeld is closed until further notice.

Ötztalstraße shortly after part of it was washed away. © Blaulichtreport & Stormchasing

Hundreds of holidaymakers who had stayed overnight in Sölden and Längenfeld can only do so via the pass of the 2474 meter high Timmelsjoch to Meran in South Tyrol (Italy) and then return to Tyrol via the Brenner Pass. For those who want to continue to Germany via Füssen, this means a detour of 135 kilometers, and it’s still a 90-kilometer detour to Munich – not to mention the petrol and tolls. Departure by public transport is even more complicated. There is no bus to Italy via the Timmelsjoch.

Vacationers try to get out of the valley on foot.

So a few holidaymakers tried to walk through the closed area in order to get on from there by taxi or bus. But the hole is so big that only the guard rail is still standing, and there is also an abyss on the other side of the guard rail. “Die deitschn”, as “the Germans”, has the author of the reel written underneath – and added three salmon smileys.

The comments on Facebook under the video in a group of locals are not long in coming, ranging from nasty to funny: “These are just Piefkes! Nothing special is their natural intelligence,” writes Rudi S. Walter S. says: “Woarten safely on the ship or ferry.”

Austrians remember the legendary Piefke saga

A Markus K. writes: “For Felix Mitterer a found food… Part 5 is missing,” he says, alluding to the legendary four-part TV series “Die Piefke-Saga” from ORF and NRD from the early 1990s , which satirically dealt with the German-Austrian relationship during the holidays. And a Mario K. scoffs: “Please give them the golden hiking pin…..stupidity should be rewarded.”

Helicopters supply Tyrolean tourists from the air

Meanwhile, the Ötztal hotels and their guests are being supplied with food from the air, as documented by a Dutch blogger on Facebook. “Aid supplies from the Bundeswehr and the police are now being flown in all day long,” it says. Among other things, it is about flour for bakeries and confectioneries.

The Austrian army flies food to the Ötztal by helicopter © Jeroen Verhelst – Facebook

A hotelier proudly posts pictures of truck convoys on the Timmelsjoch bringing supplies from Italy to the Ötztal: “We are well taken care of. The trucks with groceries are already on their way to the end of the Ötztal.” Apparently no vacationer in Sölden or Lengenfeld has to starve.

Repair of the road has long been underway

And the repair work on the road that was washed away is also in full swing:

Screenshot from Facebook: The road is being worked on so quickly ©Facebook

Under this post, a Piefke named Dirk W. now has his say: “Great! Good thing it’s not Germany! We would probably start bidding and planning in two months.” A local named Thomas G. says: “Ötztaler sein oafoch the best!” (Ötztaler are simply the best).

And then memories of a catastrophe are awakened

And then a Renate W. becomes thoughtful: “Almost at the same place as August in 1987, thank God no victims” ON August 25, 1987, the Ötztaler Ache had also torn down a bridge after cloudbursts – and several cars that were just on it lead. 13 people died at the time.

The storms of the past few days were tough. Rockfalls in Italy threatened holidaymakers, and flooding also came in Croatia. Meanwhile, Austria’s tourist hotspot Hallstatt is being overrun by holidaymakers.