The cover that caused a scandal

The number 16 of the magazine ‘Die Aktuelle‘ – on newsstands since last April 15 – presents on the cover the smiling face of Michael Schumacheraccompanied by an eloquent title: “The first interview!“. This alone would be enough to create an understandable perception of estrangement in the reader, who also finds the writing “sensational worldwide!”. Further down it continues with a sibylline “looks deceptively real“, accompanied by the inevitable “what’s behind it” and from “we went looking for clues”.

Continuing on the internal pages, one finds himself faced with a real one artificial interview made through character. ai to the seven-times world champion Germany. What happened created a wave of indignation worldwide, with the disgust that started in Germany and soon involved fans on social networks and Spanish and English journalist colleagues who denounced the unscrupulous and unethical behavior of the German magazine.

Fake interview questions

No editor’s signature, but two pages of questions to the fake Michael Schumacher, generated by software that promises the experience of a simulated conversation with famous people. As is the case in all these applications that exploit artificial intelligence, the answers are provided using information from previous statements of the personality in question. “Some of the most burning questions that everyone has been asking themselves for some time“: this is how he introduces the fake interview Die Aktuelle, who hasn’t missed an opportunity to sink full hands into morbidity. The questions posed were: “How are you since the accident you suffered in 2013?” or “How are you today?“. And the replica of the ‘artificial’ Schumacher highlighted as the title of the internal pages is: “My life has changed completely“.

A final line is not enough: “Everything the character says is made up“, to appease the embarrassment of the readers.

What is Die Aktuelle

The description and target audience of the magazine can be read from the weekly’s website: “The magazine for women who want to be informed about current trends in society and the lives of stars”. The newspaper has been on newsstands since 1979 and is published by FUNKE Women Group GmbH and has a circulation of 228,000 copies, according to last year’s data. In recent times the periodical is often ended up in the storm for having crossed the limits of decency and for the untruthfulness of his news, arriving at the publication of false photos.

Remaining on the Schumacher theme, the most attentive will remember that already in 2014 always Die Aktuelle ended up in the eye of the storm for a cover with a photo of the seven-time world champion with the title: “Sit in the sun!”complete with an image with sunglasses prior to the fall on skis.

The privacy of the Schumacher family

As you know, from that accursed one December 29, 2013 in which Michael Schumacher fell in the snow of Meribel, the family and longtime friends of the Formula 1 champion rallied beside him, creating a impassable curtain to protect your privacy. The conditions of the former Ferrari driver could be guessed from the words spoken in the documentary dedicated to him in 2021, with his wife Corinna who explained: “I miss Michael every day but I’m not the only one who misses him: his children miss him, his family, his father, everyone around him. Michael is missed by the whole world. But Michael is there, he is different but he is there. And this gives us strength. We are together, we live together at home. He undergoes treatment and we do everything possible to make him better, so that he feels the connection with his family. We try to carry on as Michael loved and as he still loves. Life goes on, Michael has always protected us, and now we protect Michael“; and son Mick who added: “Since the accident, those moments that people spend in the family have no longer been there, or at least there have been in a different way. It’s unfair. Now with dad we would understand each other with the language of motoring, we would have so much to talk about. I’d give up everything to be able to do that.”