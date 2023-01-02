Black Panther: Wakanda Forever It was released in theaters on November 10, 2022, and it finally has a release date for subscribers of disneyplus It will be available from January 20, 2023.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever It’s a movie directed by Ryan Coogler. and it will be the 27th MCU film on the Disney Plus service list.

Furthermore, it was acclaimed by critics who recognized the acting, the emotional writing of the script, and the depth and consistency of the fictional world. Its launch managed to accumulate $820.1 million of USD around the world.

However, some fans perceived the complex plot as far-fetched. Although the team clarified that the goal of the narrative was to mark different pillars for the future of the MCU while also paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the actor who played King T’Challa, who passed away in 2020.

The film will premiere on Disney Plus as a preamble to the launch of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania It will hit theaters on February 17, 2023.

Source: Marvel Studios

What is it about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

After the death of King T’Challa, the nation of Wakanda will have to deal with the duel while trying to protect itself from the threat posed by world powers who seek to subdue the nation.

The nation of Wakanda will have to face Namor, one of Marvel’s greatest villains. He leads an underwater nation and is very powerful, among his abilities, what stands out the most is that he has the ability to fly, in addition, he has surprising agility and speed. However, it must be remembered that he is a kind of mutant amphibian, so he requires certain conditions to be in optimal condition in battles.

The cast of the film:

Shuri—Letitia Wright

Nakia—Lupita Nyong’o

Queen Ramonda — Angela Bassett

Namor — Tenoch Huerta

You will be able to enjoy the film on your streaming service at the end of January 2023.

