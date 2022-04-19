<br><div id="">\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t<article class="newsfull newsfull--gallery">\n\t\t\n\t\t<div class="newsfull__gallerylist">\n\t\t\t\t<div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Saturday of Glory in Acapulco, Guerrero..<span> Photo: Cuartoscuro.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1650339781980\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/04\/18\/cuartoscuro_869241_digital_crop1650339781016.jpeg_2117925592.jpeg" alt="Procession of Silence, in Zacatecas."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Procession of Silence, in Zacatecas.<span> Photo: Procession of Silence, in Zacatecas. Photo: Cuartoscuro.

Thousands of people took to the streets for the traditional event that had been suspended for the previous two years due to the pandemic. Photo: Cuartoscuro. Stations of the Cross in Ocuilan, State of Mexico. Photo: Cuartoscuro.

Streets of San Cristóbal de las Casas during Holy Week 2022. Photo: Cuartoscuro.

Stations of the Cross San Cristobal de las Casas, Chiapas. Photo: Cuartoscuro.

The beaches of Cancun, Quintana Roo were filled with national and foreign visitors. Photo: Cuartoscuro.

Families go to the Bosque de Chapultepec, CDMX. Photo: Cuartoscuro. Rows of more than a kilometer were registered at the Palo Alto booth, in Acapulco, Guerrero. Photo: Cuartoscuro.

Bus station in Coyoacán, Edomex, one of the many that were full this SS. Photo: Cuartoscuro.
