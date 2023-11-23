Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

The idea of ​​riding under a truck is original; However, it is not safe. On top of that, the drunken “stowaway” also missed his exit.

Brisbane – Drunk people have no place behind the wheel, that should be clear. However, you shouldn’t take up much space under a vehicle that weighs several tons; whether drunk or not. A man in Australia had to learn this lesson the harder way. And in the end, I can consider myself extremely lucky.

After a night of drinking: Australian wants to save a taxi and climbs under a truck

Instead of quickly calling a taxi or an Uber at the end of what must have been a drunken evening, the 43-year-old apparently thought it would be a better idea to get a ride in a truck. But the truck driver didn’t know anything about it. The “passenger” climbed onto a metal scaffolding under the trailer; just a meter above the road, like ABC News Australia reported.

On his way from Sydney to Brisbane in eastern Australia, where severe forest fires had recently raged, the truck driver took a break at around 1:30 a.m. About an hour later, still in the dark, he continued his journey. Velvet appendix.

Four hours in the wrong direction – drunk driver rides under truck

Actually, the apparently drunk man was only around 50 kilometers from his home. But instead of the coastal town of Coffs Harbor, he landed on the Gold Coast, almost 400 kilometers away. The driver only noticed the stowaway when it gradually became light and an orange piece of clothing caught his eye from the rearview mirror. “I knew it wasn’t coming from the trailer, but had to come from underneath,” trucker Pardeep Dahiya said ABC News Australia.

Instead of landing in Coff Harbor, around 40 minutes away (second white dot from the bottom), the drunk “co-driver” Coomera ended up not far from Brisbane. And that’s a good four hours’ drive from his actual destination. © Screenshot/Google Maps

When he stopped at the next opportunity to check what was going on, he took two steps backwards in shock at the sight of his unexpected cargo. As the tipsy man ruefully explained to the officers who were called, his plan was to jump off at a red light near his hometown. “Now the driver apparently had a green wave,” explained a police spokesman. He made his next stop in Coomera, just before Brisbane – around four hours by car.

Crazy idea anything but safe – “He’s lucky he’s still alive”

With a fine of 288 Australian dollars (the equivalent of around 173 euros) for unauthorized entry into the cargo hold during the journey, the officials dropped the man off at the nearest train station. Gary Mahon, board member of the Queensland Trucking Association, made it clear that he could count himself lucky with the relatively mild outcome.

“At a constant 90 to 100 kilometers per hour under a truck weighing several tons, it doesn’t take more than a second of inattention for things to end badly,” quoted ABC News Australia Mahon. In addition to uneven ground, you can quickly lose your footing at such speeds. You could also be hit by objects while driving unprotected. “He’s lucky he’s still alive,” said Mahon.

