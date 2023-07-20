Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Australian sailor Timothy Shaddock and his dog have been rescued after three months at sea. © Fernando Llano/dpa

An Australian set off from Mexico in a catamaran with his dog. After a storm, he drifted on the Pacific without on-board electronics.

Mexico – The shipwrecked sailor stayed 2,200 kilometers off the coast for three months. After the on-board electronics failed, the Australian drifted around in a disabled catamaran. The sailor and his dog survived.

Shipwrecked rescued after three months on the Pacific

The shipwrecked sailor was rescued by a Mexican tuna fisherman. Port captain Marciano Valdez said the Australian was fine. In published photos, Timothy Shaddock, who has been at sea for three months, looks emaciated and tired. He also grew a bushy full beard during this time. His bitch Bella also survived the time on the Pacific largely unscathed.

On his catamaran, Shaddock had to survive without food and shelter. The 54-year-old, like his dog, has only eaten raw fish and rainwater in recent weeks, he wrote Guardians. His on-board electronics failed after a storm and he could not repair it. Shaddock was spotted by a helicopter at the end of last week, Australian media reported on Monday. The fishing boat was then sent to rescue him.

Shipwrecked Australian reaches mainland in Mexico after rescue

Shaddock described his long journey of uncertainty to the broadcaster 9news as “a terrible ordeal.” He also revealed his plans after his rescue: “I just need rest and good food because I’ve been at sea alone for so long. Otherwise, my health is very good.” The sailor’s destination was originally French Polynesia, which would have been thousands of kilometers away from Mexico. In the Pacific a boat recently collided with a whale and went under.

On Tuesday, Timothy Shaddock and his dog Bella finally had solid ground under their feet again. The tuna cutter “María Delia” brought the two ashore in the Mexican port of Manzanillo. The Australian sailor even disembarked himself and was received by journalists. “I didn’t think I would make it,” he said happily and relieved. In the Atlantic, people from Africa often get into distress at sea on their way to Europe. (rd/dpa)