In addition to Goku, his family and Vegeta, perhaps one of the best known characters of all Dragon ball is Krillin. The little and bald character is quite loved by fans, who remember him for being one of the oldest friends of Kakarot and for his unfortunate luck with the deaths.

Through the years that it has lasted Dragon ball we have seen the evolution of Krillin. He went from being a mischievous sparring partner to one of the most powerful warriors in the world. Earth and to start a family. However, there is still a question after all these years, why is he the only human who does not have a nose in this universe?

Akira Toriyama finally tells us why Krillin doesn’t have a nose

The nose, or the lack of it, has been one of the recurring taunts regarding Krillin, in addition to its seemingly short life expectancy in each arc. Although we have already gotten used to seeing it like this, it turns out that everything has a simple explanation, which was shared by its creator, Akira toriyama.

The subject of the nose of Krillin it has always caused debate. Some think that this is simply a way to speed up the animation process, others that it is just that way. Toriyama and some more insist that it does, but it is tiny. None of them were right, because the response of its creator is different and quite curious.

Turns out that Akira toriyama I had already resolved this question in a publication called Dragon Ball: Adventure Special. Here he answered several questions, among which the subject of the nose of Krillin. When asked why the friend of Goku did not have that part of his anatomy, the creator replied: ‘He has a physical ability that allows him to breathe through his skin’

With this answer it seems that Goku he wasn’t the only alien he trained with Roshi during the Dragon ball original. It is already confirmed that KrillinIndeed, it does not have a nose and receives its due oxygenation by a perhaps more biologically advanced means. Now you have a little more fun facts to share with your friends who are fans of Dragon ball.

