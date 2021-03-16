The Oscar awards They are right around the corner, with the newly revealed nominations for all of their categories. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced through the actress Priyanka chopra and the singer Nick Jonas the titles that we will see contest these awards.

The interesting thing for the animation community is that many expected to see a film in this area of ​​the Japanese market. However, this did not happen, and instead we have nominees for the Best Animated Film Award only western movies.

Onward

Over the moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

The disappointment of fans in this category comes from the absence of a Japanese animated film, or at least a little more diversity in this section.

Does any anime movie really live up to the nomination?

Well, whether it was for success at the box office and records, there was the option of the studios Ufotable with Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-hen; for innovation, with the first film in CGI of Studio ghibli, Earwig and the Witch; or for the details and the excellent animation of tapes such as A Whisker Away or Ride Your Wave.

Ride Your Wave was the favorite of several to achieve this nomination.

For many fans, Japanese animation cinema had to compete especially against films like A Shaun Sheep Movie, but finally none of the proposals by this country managed to sneak into the shortlist of these next Oscar awards.

The Academy Awards will be carried out this April 25th, a ceremony that was delayed for two weeks due to the COVID-19 situation that is still present in the United States.

What do you think of this lack of anime films at the Oscars? Let us know in the comments.

