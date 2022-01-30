To reach the goal again (and maybe stay in the race until the end for the Scudetto) Pioli will have to draw on who was already there: here are the names to bet on

“If someone comes, it will be because it will bring us quality. Otherwise we will remain like this, I am satisfied with the squad I have ”. You could copy and paste every time the transfer sessions run out and the coaches are called to review. Of course, Pioli has already said it too and in any case it is not a lie. The Rossoneri coach is happy with the material at his disposal, a satisfaction perhaps not entirely linked to the overall quality and depth of the squad – there is objectively who is in better shape – but to the way in which he managed to get it out for a long time.

Yield – Nuances, for the external observer, because in the end the results count and in exactly one week the most important one of 2022 will arrive: based on the result of the derby, as Pioli honestly admitted, it will be understood if the Devil can still play it with the ‘Inter or he’d better just watch his back. A derby that Milan, apart from the baby Lazetic, will face with the same men of the first half of the season. The Rossoneri market did not produce bubbles, especially in relation to the moves of others. And then it is necessary to turn to those who are already at Milanello. Pioli and his players are called to another masterpiece, and some men in particular will have to guarantee high and above all constant performance. We have identified seven. Seven like the virtual points that now separate the Devil from his cousins. It starts from Maignan, impossible to do without. Mike was able to burn out the rosiest predictions in the task of making Donnarumma forget in a few weeks. It seemed an arduous undertaking, it wiped it out in less than two months. Mike the penalty shooter (yes, of course, he too), Mike the king of clean sheets (yes of course, too), Mike who immediately conveyed tranquility to the entire Rossoneri defensive phase. See also WRC | Loeb: "I didn't expect to win. The hybrid? Nice!"

Column – Speaking of defense: three names are worth playing for here. One in each sector: Calabria on the right, Tomori in the center and Hernandez on the left. Davide, after Plizzari and Kjaer, is the player who has missed the most games due to physical problems (14), yet every time he comes back he seems never to be missed. An exponential growth, which began last year, which led him to play that lane in the national team in a “fratricidal” challenge with Florenzi. Tomori will try to do everything to get back into the derby, but that’s not the point. The point is that we will need his best version until the end of the season. The one that left Milan in no doubt when choosing whether to pay the 28 million agreed to Chelsea for the ransom. Tomori column of the present and flag of the future. Perfect words for Theo too, with the renewal until 2026 one step away from being announced. The sprinter with the vice of the goal that opens up grasslands to the left, not by chance also made Deschamps fall in love and winks at the future AC Milan captain’s armband. The only warning: from now to May, the (now rare) defensive amnesias that it runs into from time to time must also be avoided. See also Milan, struggling after the Champions League: only 9 points out of 18

Maturation – Advancing with a look of about twenty meters is equivalent to bowing in the presence of Tonali. Able to put the whole team on his shoulders after being more or less a hologram all past season. Click, as Ibra likes to say. Clicks in the head, of course, because the technical qualities have never been in question. He is the new leader and there is another (almost) peer who has finally figured out how to insert the turbo. A year of grace also for Leao, this one. Tactically matured, finally convinced in the goal zone and particularly applied in the work during the week. Rafa smashes him matches, but no longer from the bench. Another added value in this year’s Devil. Finally, Ibra. History that is a little in itself compared to the names made so far. But a mandatory quote because Zlatan has to definitively close the work started two years ago. In particular, he must find a way to be continuous between now and the end of the season. Finding together with Pioli the best way to manage yourself guaranteeing the contribution without risking getting hurt again. Throughout the season, the Swede has already had the opportunity to score decisive goals. Milan necessarily asks him for others. See also Football, Mino Raiola emergency surgery at San Raffaele in Milan

