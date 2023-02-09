Mexico.- The general sale of tickets for BLACKPINK has already started in Mexico and due to the great demand, it has been announced that the female K-Pop group has opened a second date for your ‘Born Pink World Tour‘.

Through its official website, Ticketmaster confirmed that the South Korean group will have a second date in Mexicohe April 27 Also in the sun forum from Mexico City and ticket sales will start this February 9 at 5:00 p.m. (Central Time).

Due to the great interest, a second date for Blackpink opens at the Foro Sol on April 27, 2023. General Sale starting today at 5 PM,” the platform reported through an interactive chat to those trying to buy their tickets.

How much do BLACKPINK tickets cost in Mexico?

AOB PIT: $35,400

PLATINUM A (VIP): $15,000

PLATINUM B (VIP): $9,600

PLATINUM CYD: $7,800

PLATINUM E: $7,200

FYG PLATINUM: $6,480

GREEN A: $6,120

AA GREEN: $5,520

ORANGE A: $4,920

ORANGE AB AND AA: $4,440

AC ORANGE: $3,960

GREEN B: $3,480

ORANGE B: $2,640

BB ORANGE: $2,160

GREEN C: $1,800

ORANGE C: $1,320

CC ORANGE: $1,020

OVERALL B: $1,800

DISABILITY: $1,440

So far it is unknown if BLACKPINK, a group formed by Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa will have a third date in Mexico, so we will have to be aware of new information. for now, Ticketmaster confirms that there is little availability of tickets on its first date that will be taking place on April 26 of this year.